Kumu launches ‘Sing For The Stars’ with guest judges Michael Bublé and Lea Salonga. Handout

Filipino streaming platform Kumu has launched an all-digital international singing competition billed as “Sing For The Stars” which will be judged by Broadway star Lea Salonga and Grammy winner Michael Bublé.

Salonga and Bublé will be spearheading the virtual singing contest, which aims to empower digital creativity and discover musical talent.

Kumu’s “Sing For The Stars” hopes to find a way to tap into the abundance of undiscovered talents online, while harnessing the power of social networking to forge its own global community.

“Kumu is the home of musicians,” founder and CEO Roland Ros said in a statement released Friday. “Through this competition, we're discovering and highlighting new voices on a world stage in a unique and brand new way.”

According to Ros, it is a rare opportunity for many aspiring singers to get to perform for and learn from global superstars like Bublé and Salonga.

The event also offers comfort and convenience to many participants as they can perform in their living rooms, backyards, or garages.

“Since Sing For The Stars is live-streamed on Kumu, everything is happening in real-time, including direct interactions and support from their adoring and supportive audience who are also all over the world,” Ros added.

The first phase of the competition opened to aspiring musicians and artists last February 23, 2020.

The top 11 competitors will advance to the final leg while the remaining four will duke it out to secure their last chance to enter the finals.

The grand champion will take home a whopping $10,000 in cash, a one-year record contract with Warner Music, and their own mini-concert in the Kumu app, plus a one-on-one coaching session from Bublé.

The first runner-up will win $4,000 in cash, while the second runner-up will receive $2,000.

“We’re really hoping to find talented, breakthrough artists who embody our core values of positivity and authenticity. But the show isn't only about creating a stage for our singers, it's also going to be a way to activate community support and rally music-lovers on the app to come together,” Ros said.