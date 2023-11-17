Francine Diaz to record song in South Korea

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz is set to record a song in South Korea.

Diaz teased her upcoming international project on Wednesday as record label Inspire Music launched uplifting tunes, which includes "Faith, Hope and Love," her collaboration with Jed Madela, KD Estrada and Inspire Music head Jamie Rivera.

"Para siyang English version ng isang Korean song. Pero 'yun pa lang po ang pwede kong sabihin. Pero parang magi-start po kami siguro this month or next month," Diaz said in an interview with ABS-CBN News and other entertainment reporters.

Diaz also revealed that she will be working with a Korean artist in the project.

"Baka po ang gawin namin na shoot is isa sa Korea and then isa sa Philippines," she added.

Diaz is currently one of the stars of the series "Fractured."

She also recently showed off her hosting skills as part of the game show "It's Your Lucky Day," which replaced "It's Showtime" for 12 days.

Asked if "It's Your Lucky Day" will continue, Diaz said: "Actually 'yun nga rin po ang gusto kong malaman. Kasi ako po bilang hindi po ako host ay na-enjoy ko po talaga 'yon. Kasi natutuwa ako sa mga kasama ko. Masaya ako, payapa ang loob ko kapag kasama ko sila. Para po kasi sa akin kapag nagtatrabaho ako 'yun po ang importante 'yung nae-enjoy ko at payapa ang loob ko."

