MANILA – Kapamilya stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin are embracing a new chapter in their careers as they go for more serious projects in showbiz.

After the success of the revenge-drama series “Dirty Linen,” Diaz and Fedelin, also dubbed as FranSeth, are leading the cast of iWantTFC's thriller “Fractured” as they move from their "tweetums" acting in the past.

During the media conference Wednesday, the two stars admitted that they were nervous at first when they learned about the show – which required them to deliver heavier lines including curse words.

“Nung una po kinabahan kasi parang may kinukwestyon namin na pwede na ba ito? Pwede na ba tayo sa ganito? Kasi 'yung 'Fractured' may pagka-mature na siya para sa amin na i-play 'yung gano'ng roles,” Diaz told reporters.

“Kinabahan kami kasi nagmumura kami dito, sumisigaw. Malayo dun sa mga nagawa namin. Kaya pinag-isipan at pinag-meeting-an namin ni Francine kung okay lang mag-ganito, okay lang mag-ganyan,” Fedelin added.

But Diaz and Fedelin are taking the project as a new challenge in their showbiz careers as it also helps them improve their acting skills.

“Masaya kasi panibagong experience. Ay, kaya pala nating magmura sa acting. 'Yung ganoong intensity ng acting,” the actor continued.

FranSeth also concurred that this is a mature project for the two of them as they slowly lessen their restrictions on camera.

But Diaz was quick to clarify that she is not yet ready for intimate scenes.

“In terms ng pagiging mature ng roles namin dito, nakakapagmura kami. Mas marami kaming adlibs and movements na gawin. Masasabi kong mature 'yung roles namin sa pagsasalita. Pero kung intimate, hindi pa po,” the young actress said.

“Fractured” tells of a dream vacation gone wrong as a group of influencers get stuck on an island.

Directed by Thop Nazareno, the series will premiere on iWant app and its YouTube channel on September 15.

Diaz and Fedelin are joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.



