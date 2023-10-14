Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Luck arrived at noontime, albeit temporarily, as the newest game show “It’s Your Lucky Day” officially opened on different platforms on Saturday.

Spearheaded by Luis Manzano, the ABS-CBN game show debuted on television and other streaming avenues with songs, dances, and hilarious banter to fill in the space left by “It’s Showtime!”.

Joining Manzano in welcoming the lucky audience and viewers were Long Mejia, Negi, Jennie Garcia, Melai Cantiveros, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Divine Tetay, Petite, and Shaina Magdayao.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

During the opening, Kapamilya loveteam FranSeth brought kilig to the fans as they shared some reasons why they feel lucky everyday.

The pilot episode of “It’s Your Lucky Day” hit the top spot on X’s top trending topic the moment the program started airing.

Manzano, on the other hand, made sure to throw a shoutout to the “Showtime” family, who is currently serving the 12-day suspension recommended by the MRTCB.

“Gusto nating batiin ang ‘It’s Showtime’ family. Konting pikit lang makakasama n'yo na ulit ang Showtime family. At bubusina rin po tayo sa Eat Bulaga, hello po. And syempre sa TVJ po,” the Kapamilya host said.

Garcia also expressed her gratitude to “Showtime” for temporarily lending their home to them for two weeks.

“Feeling lucky din tayo today kasi yung Showtime ipinagkatiwala satin tong tahanan nila pansamantala,” the actress said.

The program features a fresh set of original games and segments until October 27 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV. It is also be available on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.



RELATED VIDEO