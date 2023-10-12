Francine Diaz raring to debut as TV host in 'It's Your Lucky Day'

Photo from Francine Diaz's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Francine Diaz was all smiles during the event of a global toothpaste brand Thursday night.

She has many reasons to smile, especially now that she is set to co-host ABS-CBN's upcoming game show "It's Your Lucky Day," which will replace "It's Showtime" for two weeks.

Diaz shared how challenging it is to host alongside Luis Manzano, Melai Cantiveros and Robi Domingo.

"I'm very happy kasi pinili nila ako kami nila Seth na mapasali sa 'Lucky Day', we're very lucky. I feel very grateful kasi sa dinami-rami ng artista sa ABS-CBN, kami yung napili. Saka lagi ko ngang sinasabi, work yan. Kailangan natin ng work!" she said.

ABS-CBN News has learned that Diaz, together with Seth Fedelin, will be hosting alternately with Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri on different days of the duration of the show.

Diaz was also candid to admit that she had fears of accepting the job since it was far from here usual acting projects.

"Sabi ko kung kailan takot akong gawin ang isang bagay, doon ko pipiliin yun kasi doon ako maggo-grow eh," she said.

As for the challenging part in hosting, Diaz said: "Ang challenging part is yung makisabay ka sa spiels. Kasi may mga adlib, so ang hirap nung ano ba 'yung ipapasok ko dito."

"Sasabihin ko na ba yung line ko or pwede ba akong mag-adlib or wag na lang baka pumanget. Timing and critical thinking," she added."

Aside from this hosting gig, Diaz is already preparing for her next project -- a movie with her on-screen partner Seth Fedelin in their first lead movie as a tandem.

She accepted the role, which she described as something she has not done yet. Filming for the film project will begin in November.

