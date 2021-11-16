MANILA -- Singer Yeng Constantino finally dropped the music video of "Kumapit" five months after the inspirational song's release.

The more than five-minute video, which is directed by John Valdes Tan, is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Kumapit," which reminds people "to stay strong despite of what's happening in the world," is composed by Constantino and became available on various music streaming platforms worldwide last June.

In a previous Instagram post, Constantino said she hopes her single could give people courage, strength and hope during these tough times.

"Sana habang pinapakinggan n'yo 'to mabigyan kayo nito ng pag-asa, lakas ng loob and kalakasan. Laging nand'yan ang Diyos para sa 'tin! Kumapit lang tayo sa Kanya," she said.

Constantino will mark her 15th anniversary in show business next month.

The "Salamat" hitmaker started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

In a previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Constantino recalled that prior to joining "Pinoy Dream Academy," she also auditioned in "Star Circle Quest," "Star in a Million," and "Search for the Star in a Million."

Aside from "Salamat," Constantino is known for her hits "Chinito," "Ikaw" and "Hawak Kamay."

