Yeng Constantino marks 14 years in showbiz, thanks fans

MANILA -- OPM singer-composer Yeng Constantino took to social media to thank her fans for their support as she marks her 14th anniversary in show business.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Constantino thanked all those who trusted and supported her to make her dreams come true.

"14 years in the showbiz industry today. Thank you sa mga nagtiwala, sumuporta at naging parte ng pagtupad ng mga pangarap ko! I love you all," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The "Salamat" hitmaker started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

In a previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Constantino recalled how she joined all the talent shows of ABS-CBN.

Prior to joining "Pinoy Dream Academy," she also auditioned in "Star Circle Quest," "Star in a Million," and "Search for the Star in a Million."

"Ang mama ko gusto niya ako maging artista. Ang papa ko gusto niya ako mag-musikero. Kaya nag-audition ako kasi gusto ng mom ko. Ako okay lang kung matutulungan ko ang pamilya ko na maihon sa hirap then I would do it. Pero kung papipiliin talaga ako, I want to be rockstar," she said at the time.

"Hindi na ako umasa (na mananalo). Sa akin blessing na 'yung makapasok ako sa dalawang layer ng Pinoy 'Dream Academy.' Never kong naisip na makakapasok ako sa loob. So 'yung being there sa Pinoy Dream Academy is a blessing itself, one of my greatest achievements back then. ... hindi ko talaga inasahan," Constantino added.

Aside from "Salamat," Constantino is known for her hits "Chinito," "Ikaw" and "Hawak Kamay."

Aside from music, Constantino has also ventured into acting. In 2013, she made her movie debut in "Shift." She also starred in "The Eternity Between Seconds" in 2018 and the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Write About Love."

