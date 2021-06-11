Yeng Constantino releases new inspirational song 'Kumapit'

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino on Friday released her latest single "Kumapit."

The inspirational song composed by Constantino is now available on various music streaming platforms worldwide.

The official lyric video of "Kumapit" was also uploaded in the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a previous Instagram post, Constantino said she hopes her new single could give people courage, strength and hope during these tough times.

"Sana habang pinapakinggan n'yo 'to mabigyan kayo nito ng pag-asa, lakas ng loob and kalakasan. Laging nand'yan ang Diyos para sa 'tin! Kumapit lang tayo sa Kanya," she said.

Last December, Constantino marked her 14th anniversary in show business.

The "Salamat" hitmaker started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

In a previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Constantino recalled that prior to joining "Pinoy Dream Academy," she also auditioned in "Star Circle Quest," "Star in a Million," and "Search for the Star in a Million."

Aside from "Salamat," Constantino is known for her hits "Chinito," "Ikaw" and "Hawak Kamay."

Aside from music, Constantino has also ventured into acting. In 2013, she made her movie debut in "Shift." She also starred in "The Eternity Between Seconds" in 2018 and the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Write About Love."

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC