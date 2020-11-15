WATCH: Angel Locsin once addressed body shaming in 2019 interview

Angel Locsin, in a 2019 interview, revealed that her spine injury significantly limited her physical activities. Tonight with Boy Abunda

MANILA — “Ako nga, walang isyu, e.”

These were Angel Locsin’s words in a 2019 interview where she addressed for the first time comments criticizing her physique.

The topic came up anew over the weekend, in light of a viral photo of a learning module in Occidental Mindoro using Locsin as an example in its physical education portion.

Locsin was described as “obese” with mention of her supposed activities, including eating “fatty food” and “watching television at home.”

As the photo circulated on social media, fans came to Locsin’s defense, with many mentioning her civic work and philanthropy.

But Locsin, at least going by her 2019 interview, would rather not engage with comments about her weight altogether.

“Kung iisipin mo, maaawa ka doon sa tao, kasi anong klaseng person ka para magawa mo ‘yon? Perfect ka? Hindi mo na lang papatulan,” Locsin said at the time, when asked by TV host Boy Abunda whether she gets affected by body shaming.

“May mga bagay kasi na hindi mo dapat gawin sa kapwa mo. Kung ang taong ito comfortable siya sa ginagawa niyang ‘yan, ayaw ko mag-deal sa mga ganu’ng klaseng tao. Kasi sad ang life niya. Kasi ako, wala akong problema. Bakit ikaw ang dami mong isyu? Ako nga, walang isyu, e. Katawan ko ‘to, ako ‘to, sarili ko ‘to.

“E, ikaw, okay ka ba?” she said.

In the same interview, Locsin also explained the lasting effects of her 2015 spine injury, which has significantly limited her range of movements, including rigorous exercise.

“Noong bumalik ako ng workout, umiyak ako, e. Naramdaman ko ‘yung mga hindi ko na puwedeng gawin. Dati kasi feeling mo superhero ka talaga, kaya mong gawin lahat,” she explained, providing as examples sudden standing, twisting, running, jumping, and bending.

“Kailangan mong harapin na iba na. Hangga’t hindi mo natatanggap ‘yon, hindi ka mag-mo-move forward kasi, eh,” she said at the time.

Amid more recent comments about her body, Locsin has consistently remained mum. She, however, took issue with her being used as an example in the Occidental Mindoro module, not because it pertained to her weight, but because of what it teaches students.

The Department of Education office in Occidental Mindoro has since issued an apology for the content of the module, saying it did not go through the quality assurance procedure of its central office.

It added that it “does not tolerate nor condone any act of body shaming, ad hominem or any similar act of bullying both in the physical and virtual environments.”

Locsin, in her response to the statement, urged an apology from the teacher behind the module, specifically to students whom she said were instead taught “bad conduct” and “discrimination,” as opposed to the values expected from the education system.

