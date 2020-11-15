DepEd nag-sorry sa pag-'body shame' kay Angel Locsin

Angel Locsin/ ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Humingi ng paumanhin ang Department of Education dahil sa isang learning module na kumutya sa pangangatawan ng aktres na si Angel Locsin.

Ayon sa lokal na opisina ng DepEd sa Occidental Mindoro, ang module ay gawa ng isang MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health) guro mula sa lalawigan at hindi dumaan sa quality asusrance ng Central Office ng ahensiya.

"We would like to express our sincerest apology to the concerned individuals who may have been offended or harmed by this incident," sabi sa pahayag ni Roger Capa, division superintendent ng DepEd sa Occidental Mindoro.

"The Department of Education does not tolerate nor condone any act of body shaming, ad hominem or any similar act of bullying both in the physical and virtual environments," dagdag ni Capa.

Umapela naman si Capa na tigilan na ang pag-atake sa guro.

"This Office had already communicated with the concerned teacher and gathered facts from him. Rest assured that this matter will be given serious attention," sabi sa pahayag.

Base sa retrato ng naturang module na kumalat sa social media, tinawag na "obese person" si Locsin.

Sa kaniyang Instagram, tumugon si Locsin sa pahayag ng DepEd at pinuna na tila hindi apektado ang ahensiya na nagtuturo ng maling pag-uugali ang guro.

"I intended to ignore this issue, but when I read DepEd’s statement, aba teka lang," sabi ni Locsin sa caption ng post.

"DepEd seems unaffected that the said teacher is teaching bad conduct and sowing discrimination among the children. Anong mangyayare sa future kung ang mga kabataan ay tinuturuan ng pambabastos at pangungutya sa kapwa?" anang aktres.

Ayon kay Locsin, dapat humingi ng paumanhin ang guro sa mga estudyante nito at sa lahat ng estudyanteng nakabasa ng module.

