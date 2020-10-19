Angel Locsin among Asia’s ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ in Tatler’s Gen T list

Angel Locsin shares a look inside the Gen T Asia list, where she is included as among the region’s ‘Leaders of Tomorrow.’ Instagram: @therealangellocsin

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin was among the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list, unveiled on Sunday.

Locsin shared her inclusion in the list through an Instagram video, where she held a physical copy of the list that names 400 young leaders “who are shaping Asia’s future.”

“For me, this is a huge honor, kasi they chose 400 honorees all over Asia, at 48 po ang nakapasok sa Pilipinas,” said Locsin, who is listed under the Entertainment category.

Locsin, 35, was included “for tireless philanthropic work in education, domestic violence and health,” according to her Gen T description.

“Sa totoo lang po, I’m amazed, inspired, to be alongside artists all over Asia, and I’m proud to represent the land of maraming feelings, Philippines!” she said.

Locsin’s fellow Filipino honorees include champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, political scion Brian Poe Llamanzares, fashion designer Mich Dulce, historian and author Nicole Aboitiz, and photographer Ezra Acayan.

Locsin, who was previously named among Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019, has been a visible figure in charitable works in the past decade, taking part personally in relief operations in times of disaster.

More recently, she spearheaded numerous relief programs amid the coronavirus pandemic, notably the #UniTentWeStandPH initiative, which provided additional room for frontliners and patients, and Shop & Share, a celebrity auction meant to raise funds for mass testing.