10M subscribers and growing: ABS-CBN News receives Diamond award from YouTube

The Diamond Creator Award is given to YouTube channels with 10 million subscribers. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — ABS-CBN News received Saturday its Diamond Creator Award from YouTube three months after hitting 10 million subscribers, a milestone achieved as the organization strengthened its video presence online.

The diamond play button arrived with a congratulatory letter from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

“We hope you’ll accept this Diamond Creator Award as a token of our appreciation, and our respect for what you’ve accomplished… You amaze us and inspire us every day. Keep it coming,” the letter said.

LOOK: ABS-CBN News YouTube channel just received the Diamond Creator award for reaching 10 million subscribers. pic.twitter.com/kuoujNdlGJ | via @mjfelipe — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 14, 2020

As of writing, ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel already has 10.8 million subscribers, with some 6.7 billion lifetime views.

ABS-CBN boosted its efforts to pivot to digital after the shutdown of the company’s broadcast and satellite operations in May due to its expired franchise. The House Committee on Legislative Franchises in July denied ABS-CBN's application for a new 25-year franchise.

ABS-CBN News' YouTube channel hosts the Kapamilya network’s wide-ranging news and current affairs content, including live and on-demand streaming of its flagship newscast “TV Patrol,” and programs from ANC and TeleRadyo.

These digital offerings were last week made accessible worldwide, after once being limited to Philippine viewers, putting ABS-CBN News on track to reach an even wider audience on YouTube.

Filipinos worldwide will now have free access to “TV Patrol” and other ABS-CBN news programs on YouTube, Facebook, and various ABS-CBN digital platforms. READ: https://t.co/rPPqS07Ciw pic.twitter.com/PoeFIeWx70 — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) November 11, 2020

ABS-CBN News’ diamond award comes only a month after another digital accomplishment for the Kapamilya network.

In October, ABS-CBN Entertainment remained far-and-away the most subscribed YouTube channel in the Philippines, as it crossed 30 million subscribers.

ABS-CBN Entertainment — which now has 30.8 million subscribers and nearly 40 billion lifetime views — is the home of Kapamilya Online Live, the day-long live stream of ABS-CBN programs on YouTube.

