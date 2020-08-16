ABS-CBN News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube as network revs digital push

MANILA - ABS-CBN News has hit 10 million subscribers on Youtube, strengthening its video presence online and boosting its efforts to pivot to digital after the shutdown of the company’s broadcast and satellite operations.

ABS-CBN News achieved the Youtube milestone Saturday, Aug. 15, on its tenth year on the video-platform. As of Aug. 4 this year, ABS-CBN News is 5th in YouTube views by Philippine-based viewers, according to analytics firm Social Blade.

The ABS-CBN News YouTube channel houses the livestream of ABS-CBN’s top news programs such as TV Patrol and The World tonight, and shows from its cable news channels ANC and Teleradyo.

Apart from live videos, ABS-CBN News publishes video cuts from news programs, as well as video stories under its digital brand, NXT. Created through a collaboration with Youtube, NXT creates explainers, profiles, and other news video content for today’s digital audience.

ABS-CBN News also continues to serve and inform some 20 million followers on Facebook, 7 million on Twitter; and more than 1.7 million on Instagram.

ABS-CBN went off the air on May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order following the expiry of its broadcast franchise.

Despite relevant government agencies clearing ABS-CBN of alleged irregularities and delinquencies, the Committee on Legislative Franchises of the House of Representatives denied on July 10 the network's new franchise application, effectively fulfilling President Rodrigo Duterte's threat against the network in the past.

Despite the shutdown of its free TV and radio broadcast operations, ABS-CBN continues with its mission to be in the service of the Filipino by bringing its content to its digital streaming site, iWant, video-sharing platform YouTube, and social networking site Facebook.

