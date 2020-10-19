‘Showtime’ episode crosses 1M views within hours, as ABS-CBN widens digital reach

‘It’s Showtime’ recently introduced new segments, including ‘Mas Testing’ and ‘Hide and Sing,’ which have become trending topics on social media. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Fittingly with the hashtag #SolidShowtimerAko, the episode of “It’s Showtime” on Monday crossed a million views online within just hours, with a dozen terms related to the program trending on Twitter locally and worldwide.

“It’s Showtime” is one of several ABS-CBN programs available across A2Z (free TV), Kapamilya Channel (cable), TFC (overseas subscription), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming).

As a Kapamilya Online Live program, “It’s Showtime” episodes are livestreamed daily on ABS-CBN’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the show’s separate YouTube channel.

The October 19 episode’s combined views from those venues reached 1 million, according to a tally released by “It’s Showtime” just two hours after it concluded.

⭐️ Madlang People! Milyon milyong solid na pasasalamat sa inyo dahil TRENDING tayo WORLDWIDE at NATIONWIDE! Isang magandang simula para sa paparating na 11th year ng It's...Showtime! #SolidShowtimerAko pic.twitter.com/mDeIyrZBWv — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) October 19, 2020

On YouTube, the episode’s concurrent live viewers, or those watching at the same time, peaked at 43,521.

The huge viewership was apparent in trending topics on Twitter, notably with #SolidShowtimerAko ranking No. 1 in the Philippines, and sixth worldwide.

More than ever, “It’s Showtime” is available to a wider audience online, as ABS-CBN recently made its Entertainment YouTube channel accessible worldwide.

As of October, ABS-CBN Entertainment remains far-and-away the most subscribed YouTube channel in the Philippines with over 30 million subscribers.

It has also fetched nearly 39 billion lifetime views, ranking it as the 10th most watched YouTube channel in the world.