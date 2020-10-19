‘Ang galing manloko!’ Gary V impersonator, Martin Nievera successfully confuse ‘Hide and Sing’

Vice Ganda and Enchong Dee react as Martin Nievera reveals himself as a ‘Hide and Sing’ performer. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Enchong Dee was convinced that Gary Valenciano was the celebrity singer in Monday’s edition of “Hide and Sing,” only to be shocked by the revelation that his pick was just an impersonator.

That was just half of the ruse. Its success was also thanks to Martin Nievera — the actual mystery celebrity on stage — who cleverly hid his “Concert King” voice by singing lower in pitch than usual.

The “It’s Showtime” game format has three singers, covered head-to-toe with PPE, perform on stage. One of them is a celebrity, which the guest contestant should guess correctly in order to win.

From the start of Monday’s “Hide and Sing,” Dee appeared convinced that “Tagokanta 2” was Valenciano, owing to the familiar singing voice the impersonator copied.

Nievera, who was “Tagokanta 3,” was a complete surprise for Dee, going by the latter’s reaction when all three singers took off their masks.

“Hindi ko matanggap. Akala ko talaga, No. 2. Tito Martin, I’m really sorry!” Dee said.

“Ang galing manloko!” host Karylle was heard saying, referring to the Gary V impersonator, “Pinasikat” grand finalist Jero Bugarin.

