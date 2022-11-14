South Korean actor Kim Seonho is coming to Manila in January to meet his Filipino fans, promoter PULP Live World announced Monday.
On its social media pages, PULP uploaded a poster for the 36-year-old actor's fan meet, set to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 22.
"The beginning of our 2023 is set to be filled with love as we welcome Kim Seon Ho and his fan meeting tour," PULP wrote on Twitter.
Tickets will be available starting December 4 via SM Tickets though prices have yet to be revealed.
The event is part of Kim's Asia fan meeting tour.
Kim began his career as a theater actor before debuting on TV in 2017 through the series "Good Manager." He gained prominence in 2020 after starring in the drama "Start-Up."
Earlier this year, local clothing brand Bench unveiled Kim as among its foreign endorsers.
