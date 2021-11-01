Kim Seon-ho is still lead star of upcoming film: reports

Weeks after facing controversy, South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will reportedly still star in the film "Sad Tropics."

In a report translated and published by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi on Monday, the producers of the upcoming movie has decided to continue filming with Kim, who starred in the recently concluded hit drama "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."

“After much deliberation, the producers of ‘Sad Tropics’ have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon Ho," the production company NEW announced.



Last month, Kim publicly apologized amid rumors that he forced his ex-girlfriend into getting an abortion.

Following the apology, the production team behind Korean variety show "2 Days & 1 Night," which Kim also hosts, announced that the actor would be leaving the program, according to another Soompi report.

It was also reported that Kim was removed from two movies.

Kim gained further popularity in 2020 through the drama "Start-Up."

On Monday, the hashtag ACTOR KIM SEONHO MOVIE DEBUT trended on Twitter Philippines.

