South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho admitted Wednesday to forcing his ex-girlfriend into getting an abortion and publicly apologized over the incident, reports said.

The 35-year-old actor, who starred in the recently concluded hit drama "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," confirmed the abortion rumors in a statement issued through his management Salt Entertainment, according to multiple media reports.

"I met her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions," Kim said in the statement translated and published by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

Kim said he wanted to meet his ex-girlfriend to apologize directly but could not reach her.

"For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement," Kim said.

Kim also apologized "for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end."

"I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me," he added.

The statement marked the first time Kim spoke of the issue, a few days after a woman uploaded an internet post, claiming that her ex-boyfriend — identified only as "Actor K" — coerced her into getting an abortion on the false promise of marriage.

Kim gained further popularity in 2020 through the drama "Start-Up." He is also currently hosting the variety show "2 Days & 1 Night."

