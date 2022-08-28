Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is newest Bench endorser

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is the newest ambassador of Philippine clothing brand Bench. Photo from @seonho__kim on Instagram.

MANILA - South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is the newest ambassador of a popular clothing brand in the Philippines.

Bench made the announcement on their Instagram page Sunday.

"Good boy, gone BENCH/! Introducing our newest #GlobalBENCHSetter, @seonho__kim! 😇🙌,” Bench wrote in the caption.

Kim joined the roster of Bench's Korean ambassadors, which includes ITZY, Stray Kids, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Hyun, and girl group TWICE, among many others.

Screengrab from Bench's Instagram post.

Kim’s newest brand endorsement comes as he slowly returns to the limelight after facing a controversy in 2021.

Best known for his role as Hong du-sik in the K-drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”, Kim also starred in other series like “Start-Up” and “Welcome to Waikiki 2”, and was part of the main cast of the reality show “2 Days & 1 Night”.

