K-pop girl group ITZY is newest Bench endorser

MANILA - South Korean girl group ITZY are the newest ambassadors of a popular clothing brand in the Philippines.

Bench made the announcement on their Instagram page Sunday.

"Ting! Ting! Ting!🛎️ You guessed it right! Meet our newest #GlobalBENCHSetter, @itzy.all.in.us, as they steal the spotlight in our newest #BENCHEveryday collection," Bench wrote in the caption.

ITZY joined the roster of Bench's Korean ambassadors, which includes Stray Kids, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Hyun, and girl group TWICE, among many others.

ITZY, composed of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, debuted on February 12, 2019 under JYP Entertainment, which is also home to K-pop groups TWICE, DAY6, and Stray Kids.

The group previously held a full-house concert in the Philippines in 2019.

They are set to release their mini album "Checkmate" on July 15. They will also kick off their first world tour with a concert in Seoul in August.

