Kim Soo Hyun is new Bench endorser

MANILA — Kim Soo Hyun is the newest South Korean celebrity to join the roster of ambassadors for local fashion giant Bench.

The company recently posted a video on its social media pages, showing snippets of its photoshoot with the 33-year-old actor.

"We shot for the stars, the moon, and the sun with this one," Bench said in the description.

"We’re so excited to make everyone’s #GlobalBENCHSetter dream finally come true! Can’t wait to spend everyday with you, Kim Soo Hyun," it added.

Kim is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse the local clothing brand, joining the likes of Ji Chang Wook, Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin, Nichkhun of the boy group 2PM, and girl group Twice.

Kim starred in several popular dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," "My Love from the Star," "The Producers," and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

