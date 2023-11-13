Home > Entertainment Ryan Agoncillo finishes 3rd in Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2023 12:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos showed her support to her husband Ryan Agoncillo as he clinched his first podium finish at a motorsports event over the weekend. On social media on Sunday, Santos shared photos of her and their children attending the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup held at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga. She also uploaded clips of her husband accepting his prize as he made his first step on a podium as the third placer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Juday PH (@officialjudayph) “So so proud of you, my love!!!” Podiumer yan!! Woohooo!!" Santos wrote in one of her Instagram Story posts. Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo officially open ABS-CBN Ball 2023's red carpet LOOK: Judy Ann Santos' family photos then and now Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Judy Ann Santos Ryan Agoncillo motorsports Toyota Vios Cup Clark International Speedway