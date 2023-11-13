Home  >  Entertainment

Ryan Agoncillo finishes 3rd in Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2023 12:20 PM

Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos showed her support to her husband Ryan Agoncillo as he clinched his first podium finish at a motorsports event over the weekend.

On social media on Sunday, Santos shared photos of her and their children attending the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup held at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga. She also uploaded clips of her husband accepting his prize as he made his first step on a podium as the third placer.


 
“So so proud of you, my love!!!” Podiumer yan!! Woohooo!!" Santos wrote in one of her Instagram Story posts.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/tvpatrol/11/13/ryan1.jpg
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/tvpatrol/11/13/ryan02.jpg

