MANILA -- Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo officially opened the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 on Saturday.

"We're just happy to be here. Nakaka-excite na finally after four years ito ay may pagtitipon na naman na naganap. We are grateful that everybody is going to see each other again, our bosses. We are grateful na you know everybody has this effort to look good and to party and to be happy," said Santos, who wore a Rajo Laurel creation.

Asked how they prepared for the ABS-CBN Ball, Agoncillo said:" "I'd like to thank my daughter's debut last year for my outfit, maraming salamat sa debut ng anak ko."

"But you know we are forever grateful that 2023 has given us so many reasons to celebrate. That's why we are here at the ABS-CBN Ball," Agoncillo added.

Santos reiterated that she's just being grateful to be part of the ABS-CBN Ball with her husband and the other Kapamilya stars.

"At the same time iba na ngayon ang ABS-CBN, we are expanding. We are having relationship with different companies and agencies and it's nice na magtipon-tipon, magpasalamat at maging magkakaibigan lahat," Santos said.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event will be for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.

