LOOK: Judy Ann Santos' family photos then and now

MANILA – Judy Ann Santos took to social media to post two heartwarming family photos captured five years apart.

These images, which she shared on her Instagram page, were taken just before she and husband Ryan Agoncillo attended the ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

The photos also feature their three children, Yohan, Lucho and Lucia, who seem to have visibly matured over the course of those five years.

Santos and Agoncillo were the first to walk the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday.

The screen veteran was asked what she is grateful for in line with the event's theme.

She mentioned the expansion of ABS-CBN as a content creator, which has given creatives and artists like her more opportunities to collaborate outside their home networks.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball highlighted the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event was held for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.