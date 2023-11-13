Promotional photo for K-pop group Red Velvet's album 'Chill Kill.' Photo from Red Velvet's Facebook page

K-pop girl group Red Velvet released Monday its third full-length album "Chill Kill," marking its return to the music scene after almost a year.

The record consists of 10 tracks, including the lead single of the same title.

In a subtitled YouTube livestream, leader Irene explained that "Chill Kill" means "the incident or existence that breaks calmness."

"It is about how the sudden chill kill switches up my world. The song is the story of a relationship and [how] my calm life becomes filled with error but among that tragedy, I crave for someone and sing of hope," she said.

Joy said she and her bandmates "loved" the single as soon as they heard it.

"The last time that happened was 'Feel My Rhythm,'" Joy said, referring to the group's 2022 single.

An hour before the release, #TakeAChillKill topped the list of Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter) as fans expressed excitement for the album.

"Chill Kill" comes a year since the group's last comeback with the extended play "The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday," which reportedly became its first album to sell over a million copies. It also marks the quintet's first full album since "Perfect Velvet" in 2017.

Debuting in 2014, Red Velvet — which also consists of Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri — has captivated listeners with its catchy singles such as "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," and "Psycho."

Last May, the group staged a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "R to V" tour, though only four members were able to perform as Joy was on hiatus at the time due to health reasons.

