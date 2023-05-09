Red Velvet members Irene, Yeri, Seulgi, and Wendy alongside backup dancerss perform B-side "Pose" during their Manila R to V stop. Courtesy: SMTown official Facebook page.

MANILA -- After almost nine years since its debut and three Manila visits, Red Velvet finally had its first solo concert in the Philippines.

With past visits in music festivals were limited to performing their hits, "R to V" became a true showcase of Red Velvet's versatility, as the group performed B-sides and comeback hits for a sold-out crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena last May 7.

Red Velvet -- sans lead vocalist Joy who took a break from her schedules due to health reasons -- opened the nearly three-hour concert with a performance of its March 2022 single "Feel My Rhythm," which samples "Air on the G String" by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

The group later on followed this with a performance of b-sides, the core of Red Velvet's versatile discography, such as "Bamboleo" from the same EP, and urban pop song "LP," coming off the repackaged trilogy "Reve Festival Finale" (which is home to fan favorite "Psycho".)

Red Velvet also performed extended performances of "Pose" which started with a runway music-like intro, before the four members made their formation; and crowd favorite "Bad Boy," which started with all members doing individual dances ("Psycho" also had its own intermission), before heading into the encores.

For the encore, Red Velvet first sang "Celebrate" followed by "My Dear" and the viral hit "Russian Roulette." They closed things with an electrifying performance of "Zimzalabim," and B-side "You Better Know," which the members and the crowd raved to.

LOUDER THAN A WORLD CUP CROWD

Aside from feather dusters, Filipino Reveluvs made every gimmick possible -- from dressing up as Yeri's character in her web series "Blue Birthday," to a hand-painted version of a meme of Irene (which the members laughed at in the middle of the ment.)

And the members could not help but gush over the sold-out crowd, which, leader Irene said, was "louder than a World Cup audience."

"You have such a strong energy, and I can't even surpass it. Good job!" She said in Korean before doing a tiny "thumbs up gesture."

"I'm very happy because Filipino Luvies are right by our side, and I am thankful to those who went to our concert. More than anywhere else, you gave the strongest energy. It's as if your screams are louder than a World Cup crowd," Irene said in Korean, through a translator.

Yeri and Seulgi said they will both cherish the memories of the concert.

"Thank you so much Philippines, today was so much positive. You guys have the biggest energy. Thank you for your love once again today. We love you guys thank you," Yeri said in English.

"I saw the video trucks outside. The tarpaulins you made, I was very happy. We will go home to Korea with a lot of good memories with you guy. I love you so much Philippines!" Seulgi said, after reminding the crowd to eat throat candies.

MAKING JOY'S PRESENCE FELT

Despite Joy's absence, Filipino Reveluvs (or Red Velvet fans) never passed up an opportunity to make her feel present, even organizing a fan-made light ocean of her representative color green, which touched the present members.

Audible cheers met clips of Joy singing her parts on screen, with the Filipino crowd hyping her up as if she was physically present.

"Thank you very much for all the love and support. She's not here with us today but [thank you] even [for the love and support] for Joy, and thank you so much for this little thing you prepared for us today, and little events that you prepared, huge events (banners) over there that you guys prepared and change every time," Wendy, who spent most of her childhood in Canada and United States, said in English.

"Because all the energy and the love, I really want to come back as soon as we can, five of us, including Joy," she added.