Promotional poster for 'Ripples for Hope,' a 'friendship day' for Filipino K-pop fans to be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 26, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@RippleSociety

South Korean pop duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) and girl groups Momoland and Everglow are coming to Manila at the end of November to perform at a "friendship day" for Filipino K-pop fans.

The event, called "Ripples for Hope," will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Nov. 26, according to the Ripple Society, which is organizing the event with concert producer PULP Live World.

It will feature 19 K-pop fan clubs that will compete in a series of games, and performances from AKMU, Momoland and Everglow.

"Are you ready to witness the ultimate collision of K-Pop fanclubs in the Philippines? Here is the true test of strength and friendship of our Hallyu community," the Ripple Society said in a Twitter post.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Nov. 19 via SM Tickets.

Ripples for Hope joins a slew of K-pop-related events set to take place as 2022 draws to a close, which includes music festivals and concerts.

