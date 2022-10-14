Seventeen to return for one-night concert in December

MANILA -- After the success of their recent two-day Manila concert, Korean pop group Seventeen is returning to the Philippines this December.

The group's pre-Christmas concert will happen on December 17 at the cavernous Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

"Just announced! Seventeen World Tour [Be The Sun] - Bulacan⁠ ⁠ SEVENTEEN heard you, and we're here to deliver the message. They’re coming back and it’s gonna be BETTER!," local concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Friday.

Details for the concert's tickets will be released soon.

Just last October 8 and 9, the 13-member act, which has over 10.5 million Twitter followers, performed for their Pinoy fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Since its debut in May 2015, Seventeen has become a commercially successful K-pop group, with its more recent albums selling millions of copies.

In 2021, the group was nominated in the top social artist category at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside fellow K-pop bands BTS and Blackpink, and P-pop group SB19.

Related video: