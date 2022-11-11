K-pop stars to perform at PH tribute concert for seniors

MANILA — Several popular K-pop artists are set to fly to the Philippines in December to headline twin shows dedicated to the elderly.

Local concert producer Neuwave Events and Productions announced Friday the lineup for the second edition of its Be You concert, scheduled to take place at the Mactan Newtown Open Grounds in Cebu and Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 8 and 9, respectively.

The headliners include the so-called "Queen of K-pop" BoA, iconic duo TVXQ, and Chen and Xiumin of the boy band EXO — all artists under top K-pop company SM Entertainment.

Veteran Filipino singer Pilita Corrales, singer-actor Ian Veneracion, and YouTuber and dancer Lady Pipay are also set to perform at the events.

P-pop girl group G22 and singer Lukas Magallano will play solely at the Manila and Cebu shows, respectively.

In an earlier Twitter post, Neuwave said Be You 2 aims to "pay tribute to Filipino elderly's undiscovered talents by giving them the spotlight they truly deserve."

The inaugural Be You, held last July at the Mall of Asia Arena, served as a benefit concert for people with special needs. It featured performances from K-pop girl group Red Velvet, P-pop acts BGYO and BINI, and Lady Pipay.

