Super Junior to return to PH in December

One of the longest-running K-pop boy bands is coming back to the Philippines in December, fulfilling its promise to return with more shows after postponing its single-day concert last August.

Local concert producer PULP Live World announced Friday that the Philippine leg of Super Junior's "Super Show 9" tour would take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on December 17 and 18.

Tickets, priced from P3,500 to P12,000, will be available starting November 30 through the website and outlets of SM Tickets.

K-pop boy band Super Junior (@SJofficial) will stage its #SS9inManila at the Mall of Asia Arena on Dec. 17 and 18.



The concert was supposed to take place last August but was postponed. (📷: @pulpliveworld) | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/Z1JRcMoR03 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 11, 2022

The group was supposed to hold the concert last August but it was abruptly postponed following the death of member Eunhyuk's father.

Siwon, another member, was also unable to fly to Manila at the time after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The members that arrived in the country — Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun — still appeared before fans at the Mall of Asia Arena to personally apologize for the postponement and perform a few songs.

Debuting in 2005 under SM Entertainment, Super Junior has been credited for helping expand K-pop's global popularity, through catchy hits such as "Sorry, Sorry," "Bonamana" and "Mr. Simple."

