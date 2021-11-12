Celebs spotted at Derek Ramsay-Ellen Adarna wedding

Pops Fernandez, who was once romantically linked to Derek Ramsay, was among the celebrity guests at the actor's wedding to Ellen Adarna in Bataan on Thursday.

Aside from Fernandez, spotted at the event held at a luxury resort in Bataan was celebrity couple Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo and their daughter Scarlet Snow.

Designer-musician Kate Torralba was one of the maids of honor.

Below are some of the celebrities spotted at the wedding of Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay:

Ramsay and Adaran exchanged their "I do's" nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna In March, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

