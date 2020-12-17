Pops Fernandez denies rumors linking her to Derek Ramsay

MANILA -- Singer Pops Fernandez has denied rumors linking her to actor Derek Ramsay.

In the virtual press conference of "eXes & whYs," her new show with former husband Martin Nievera on Cignal TV's Colours, Fernandez addressed the issue when she was asked who are the personalities they would like to guest in their newest show.

"Sana pumayag si Derek Ramsey para matapos na ang tsismis sa amin para siya naman ang makapag-explain kung ano ba 'yan," Fernandez said, stressing that there's no truth to the rumors.

"Well it's okay to ask about it because it's absolutely not true. I just don't want to talk about it because I felt Derek and Andrea are not really talking about it. Ang weird naman na ako 'yung magsasalita. Anyway hindi po siya totoo," Fenandez said, referring to Ramsay's ex-girlfriend Andrea Torres.

The rumors linking Fernandez to Ramsay surfaced after the actor's split with Torres.

In a previous interview, Ramsay denied that a third party caused their breakup.

Fernandez said she's clueless on how the rumors started.

"Hindi ko rin po alam basta all of a sudden ang dami-dami na lang lumabas and hindi ko alam na ang dami-dami na pa lang usap-usapan. As a matter of fact, ang dami kong nakukuhang messages from some of my friends in the US in the Europe and tinatanong nila kung totoo. Hindi po totoo," she said.

For Fernandez, what is sad is that people tend to believe everything without checking the facts.

"Ang dali pa lang maniwala ng mga tao ngayon. I mean once it's posted on YouTube, sunod-sunod na. No one really bothered to find out the truth about it. So hindi po totoo. 'Yun po wala akong masabi na iba about it because I also don't know how it started. I can count the times that I have seen Derek and during those times we were also with Andrea after that hindi na po. We don't talk to each other, we don't really text each other. Maybe, siguro kasi nagkikita kami ng mom ni Derek but for another reason and purpose. But other than that, not at all," Fernandez said.

