‘Breakup happened so fast’: Derek Ramsay confirms split with Andrea Torres, says no 3rd party

Former couple Andrea Torres and Derek Ramsay. FILE/Nice Print Photography

MANILA — Actor Derek Ramsay on Thursday confirmed his breakup with his co-star and girlfriend of one year, Andrea Torres, after days of rumors spurred by the actress un-following him on social media.

Ramsay addressed the speculation in an Instagram comment, as he replied to one follower who blamed Torres for the separation.

The user noted that Ramsay’s past relationships had mostly been long-term. His most recent before Torres, with model Joanne Villablanca, lasted six years, the comment pointed out.

Ramsay answered: “Please don’t point the finger at anyone. There is nothing wrong with Andrea. She is a great woman.”

“There is no third party!” the actor emphasized.

As recently as September 2020, the former couple appeared to be in good terms, and in fact agreed in an interview that they were “ready” to get married. They also have a shared YouTube channel, dubbed “Andrek,” whose most recent episode was released in October.

“The breakup has happened so fast,” Ramsay said on Thursday. “Maybe two people are just not meant to be. Please respect us nalang. We shared our love to all of you. Sana naman we can keep this to ourselves.”

Referring to Torres, he added, “Mahal ko si Ada kaya ‘di ako magsasalita, pero if I hear lies about her I will defend her.”

As of writing, Torres has yet to issue a statement about the breakup.

Related videos: