Breakup? Fans ask as Derek Ramsay, Andrea Torres unfollow each other on social media

Andrea Torres and Derek Ramsay. FILE/Nice Print Photography

MANILA — Fans of celebrity couple Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres are asking whether they have broken up, as they now appear to no longer be connected on social media.

Hawkeyed fans on Monday noticed that Ramsay and Torres appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with the actress’ page noticeably wiped of traces of her relationship with the actor.

Ramsay and Torres, who co-starred in a primetime series, first confirmed their relationship in September 2019.

As recently as September 2020, the two appeared to be in good terms, and in fact agreed in an interview that they were “ready” to get married.

They also have a shared YouTube channel, dubbed “Andrek,” whose most recent episode was released in October.

As of writing, neither Ramsay nor Torres has made any statement pertaining to their relationship, amid the rumored breakup.

Related video: