Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna are now married

(UPDATED) Nine months after confirming their relationship to the public, actor Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna tied the knot on Thursday in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan.

Ramsay and Adarna exchanged their “I dos” at Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan.

Adarna was a stunning bride in her intricate white wedding gown made by Marc Rancy, while Ramsay looked debonaire in his Bianca Cordero suit.

Based on the photos and videos shared by friends of Ramsay and Adarna, the wedding happened on top of a hill overlooking the ocean and began just after sunset.

Just before their wedding, Adarna posted several snaps on her social media account, wearing several bridal gowns.

Meanwhile, Ramsay made sure to document the special occasion by taking selfies with some of the guests.

He also called Adarna as his wife in a succeeding post: "Cheers to my beautiful future. I love you you my dear wife!"

Present at the wedding were the families of the celebrity couple and their closest friends such as Vicki Belo and Beauty Gonzales.

It was in January when photos and videos of the two together were shared on Instagram by actress Ruffa Gutierrez. The three were part of a big group, which also included Adarna’s previous sitcom co-star John Estrada, who attended a dinner party.

Despite downplaying the dinner party, the celebrities were once again spotted together the following month as they went on a road trip with Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Elias.

On February 24, Ramsay and Adarna appeared to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they both shared sweet photos together.

The pair’s sweet snaps come only days after Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

A couple of days later, the two finally revealed they are in a relationship in an interview. They also acknowledged having dated for a month.

In March, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship, Ramsay proposed to Adarna.

“Game over,” she said on her Instagram post, where she was seen wearing the engagement ring.

The couple sent out wedding invitations in September, and in October released their prenup pictorial, indicating a nearing wedding date.

Last week, Ramsay and Adarna were a picture of a happy family with her son, Elias, in new photos the celebrity couple shared.

On Instagram, Adarna posted a collage of photos of her with Ramsay, who has Elias seated on his lap. The snaps show them all-smiles and sharing a laugh over Elias’ mischievous moment.

