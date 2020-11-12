'More to come': Rayver Cruz proud of girlfriend Janine Gutierrez's Gawad Urian win

MANILA – Rayver Cruz is an image of an extremely proud boyfriend after Janine Gutierrez got the best actress award at the prestigious Gawad Urian.

Sharing a photo of Gutierrez on his Instagram feed, Cruz wrote: “Gawad Urian 2020 Best Actress super proud of you.”

Cruz also expressed optimism that things will only get better for Gutierrez.

“More (awards) to come 'yan lista mo na hehe,” he said.

Aside from Cruz, several celebrities also celebrated Gutierrez’s feat including her mom Lotlot de Leon, Ruffa Gutierrez, Raymond Gutierrez, Isabelle Daza, JC Santos, Carla Abellana, Rodjun Cruz, Dianne Medina and Sue Ramirez, among others.

Gutierrez, 31, won for her lead role in “Babae at Baril,” where she played a timid department store saleslady whose life drastically changes when she decides to pick up a disposed gun near her doorstep.

She bested 10 others in her category, including the late screen icon Anita Linda, veteran actress Jean Garcia, indie muse Alessandra de Rossi, and blockbuster stars Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, and Bela Padilla.

Reacting to her win on Wednesday, Gutierrez posted on Twitter: “Hindi ko na pinaabot ang isip ko sa posibilidad na mangyari ito dahil lahat ng artistang kasabay ko dito, sobrang hinahangaan ko!”

Aside from Gutierrez’s win, “Babae at Baril” fetched five more trophies from the 43rd Gawad Urian including best picture, best direction for Rae Red, best cinematography for Tey Clamor, best editing for Ilsa Malsi, and best production design for Eero Yves Francisco.

