‘OMFG!’ Janine Gutierrez didn’t think it was possible she’d win Urian best actress

Janine Gutierrez won Gawad Urian best actress for her lead role in Rae Red’s ‘Babae at Baril.’ Epicmedia/Cignal Entertainment

MANILA — Janine Gutierrez didn’t think it was possible that she would win the top acting prize in the prestigious Gawad Urian, given the names nominated in the best actress category.

Gutierrez, 31, won for her lead role in “Babae at Baril,” as a timid department store saleslady whose life drastically changes when she decides to pick up a disposed gun near her doorstep.

“OMFG!” was Gutierrez’s initial tweet upon her announcement as winner.

Apparently able to compose herself an hour later, she followed up with a statement mentioning her disbelief over the recognition.

“Hindi ko na pinaabot ang isip ko sa posibilidad na mangyari ito dahil lahat ng artistang kasabay ko dito, sobrang hinahangaan ko!” she wrote.

😭 Hindi ko na pinaabot ang isip ko sa posibilidad na mangyari ito dahil lahat ng artistang kasabay ko dito, sobrang hinahangaan ko!! Thank you for all the greetings about #BabaeAtBaril sa Urian ♥️ This means everything! Salamat ♥️ Congratulations, Team Babae!! — 🌺JANINE (@janinegutierrez) November 10, 2020

Gutierrez bested 10 others in her category, whose nominees include the late screen icon Anita Linda, veteran actress Jean Garcia, indie muse Alessandra de Rossi, and blockbuster stars Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, and Bela Padilla.

Aside from Gutierrez’s win, “Babae at Baril” fetched five more trophies from the 43rd Gawad Urian: best picture, best direction for Rae Red, best cinematography for Tey Clamor, best editing for Ilsa Malsi, and best production design for Eero Yves Francisco.

In a subsequent statement on Instagram, Gutierrez said: “Maraming maraming salamat sa Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino for acknowledging everything we were tying to achieve with this film for Filipina women. So honored and humbled and grateful to be part of team #BabaeAtBaril!”

“Hindi man tayo nakadalo sa New York at Osaka, ibang klaseng karangalan ang mapansin ng ating Gawad Urian.”

Gutierrez was referring to the Osaka International Film Festival in March, and the New York Asian Film Festival in August — prestigious annual events where “Babae at Baril” was screened.

Prior, “Babae at Baril” also reaped major awards when it premiered at the 2019 QCinema International Film Festival, including best director for Red, and best actress for Gutierrez.

“Sa bumubuo ng pelikula, I look up to all of you immensely!” Gutierrez said, tagging the film’s producers and creative team. “Iba kayo! Congratulations!”