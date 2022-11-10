Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Regine Velasquez, KZ Tandingan, Angeline Quinto and Vice Ganda will be the special guests of Klarisse de Guzman at her first-ever major solo concert "Her Time" at the New Frontier Theater on November 18.

De Guzman made the announcement on "Magandang Buhay" on Thursday.

"Matagal ko na pong hinihintay ito and finally ito na po mangyayari na ang pinakaimportanteng milestone sa career ko. So please, sana po samahan niyo po ako. Ito may special guests po ako ang nag-iisang Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid," said De Guzman, who also thanked Velasquez, one of the hosts of the morning show.

"Siyempre makakasama ko rin po si Ms. Angeline Quinto, si KZ Tandingan at ang nag-iisang 'Unkabogable' Vice Ganda," she added.

Vice Ganda is also the producer of De Guzman's concert.

"Sobrang laki ng tiwala namin lahat sa 'yo. Naniniwala kami na isa ka sa mga musiko o mang-aawit na dapat marinig ng buong mundo. 'Yung boses mo ay talagang maipagmamalaki natin. At hindi naman ako dapat magdalawang-isip na magdesisyon sa pagpo-produce sa iyo," Vice said in a video message aired on the program.

"Feeling ko talaga ay long overdue na itong concert mo. Dapat marinig ka ng marami dahil ang boses mo is gold. Kaya naman congratulations at husayan mo, at ipakita mo sa kanilang lahat kung sino si Klarisse at kung ano ang kaya mong gawin," he told the singer.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired last year.

She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines."

