Tickets for Klarisse de Guzman's solo concert go on sale

MANILA – Singer Klarisse de Guzman is set to hold her first-ever major solo concert dubbed "Her Time" at the New Frontier Theater on November 18.

De Guzman shared the details of her upcoming concert through a post on her social media page on Wednesday.

Tickets for De Guzman's concert are now available via Ticketnet.

Early this week, De Guzman teased that she will be having her first solo concert.

Last May, De Guzman released her single "Thank You," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

The track is De Guzman's first new music in a year. Her previous single "Ulan ng Kahapon" was released by Star Music in May last year.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired its finale last year.

She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines."

