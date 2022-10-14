MANILA -- Comedian and "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda is the producer of Klarisse de Guzman's upcoming concert "Her Time."

In Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday, De Guzman admitted that she never thought that Vice will produce her first-ever major solo concert which will be held at the New Frontier Theater on November 18..

"Siyempre nagulat ako, hindi ako makapaniwala. Kasi una nga sa 'Showtime' akala ko as a joke lang. Hindi ko inakala na totohanin ni Meme (Vice), hindi ba? Bilang pagkatiwalaan ka ng isang Vice Ganda, sobrang nakakatuwa at nakakataba ng puso at sobrang grateful ako siyempre," De Guzman said.

De Guzman also thanked Vice for trusting her.

"Gusto ko magpasalamat kay Meme dahil nagtiwala siya na ipag-produce ako ng concert. Kasi hindi naman biro 'yon na pagkatiwalaan ka at the same time ay sobrang saya nakakataba ng puso. Thank you, thank you so much Meme at asahan mo hindi kita bibiguin," she.

"Sobrang excited ako para sa first major concert ko dahil siyempre ang tagal kong hinintay ito and finally ito na. Excited ako and siyempre kinakabahan bilang first major but paghahandaan kong mabuti ito and ime-make sure ko na mag-e-enjoy ang mga manonood," she added.

In the interview, De Guzman give more details about her upcoming show.

"Asahan nila siyempre ;'yung mga hindi usual ko na ginagawa sa mga TV shows, sa 'ASAP.' Makikita nila dito ang iba't ibang side ko. Talagang pinaghandaan ko ito at sobrang excited ako na makita niyong lahat," she said.

Tickets for De Guzman's concert are now available via Ticketnet.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired its finale last year.

She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines."

