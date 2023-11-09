Misha de Leon releases new track 'Equilibrium'

Misha de Leon. Instagram/Misha de Leon

MANILA -- Singer Misha de Leon has released her newest single "Equilibrium," and its lyric video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

According to De Leon, her newest single is "for those stuck in confusing relationships and situations."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Equilibrium" is composed and produced by Jungee Marcelo and arranged by Thyro Alfaro.

In one of her Facebook posts, the singer also expressed her gratitude for her newest music and to all those who are supporting her.

"So happy and grateful. Thank you, Lord, for this wonderful blessing!" she said.

De Leon, a former "Idol Philippines" contestant, released her single "Haging" last August.

She also revived Kuh Ledesma's "Dito Ba" for the hit film "A Very Good Girl."





Related video: