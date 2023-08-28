Misha de Leon of 'Idol PH' releases single 'Haging'

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Misha de Leon has released her latest single "Haging."

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the lyric video and its visualizer are now uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Haging" is composed by Jungee Marcelo and produced by Roxy Liquigan.

On Instagram, De Leon thanked all those who helped her.





This is De Leon's follow up to her debut single "Damdamin," which was released last May.

Despite getting eliminated in "Idol Philippines" last year, De Leon vowed to continue singing and pursue her dreams.

According to the young singer, "Idol Philippines" changed her as a person, and that she will always cherish all of her memories made on the show.

