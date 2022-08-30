'Sad but grateful': Misha de Leon reflects on 'Idol PH' journey

MANILA – She may have ended her “Idol Philippines” journey a bit early but Misha de Leon is still grateful for everything she has learned in the competition.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, de Leon admitted that she was holding back tears when she knew that she didn’t make the cut.

However, she also know that there is a silver lining beyond all the pain she was momentarily feeling.

“And just like that… My Idol journey has ended. Nalungkot ako, I was holding back my tears, pero dahil sa advice ng mga judges, na-realize ko na this is not the end, this is only the beginning of what God has planned for me,” she said.

Despite getting eliminated, de Leon vowed to continue singing and dreaming.

“Natapos man ang journey ko po dito sa Idol, patuloy pa rin po akong mangangarap at magshe-share ng aking talents para po sa inyo and to inspire other people especially the youth.”

De Leon then said her series of “thank you’s” to all the people who made this opportunity a memorable one for her.

According to the young singer, “Idol Philippines” truly changed her as a person, and she will always cherish all of her memories she’s made on the show.

To end her post, de Leon shared an inspiring message for her fellow contestants who are still part of the show.

“To my ates and kuyas (my fellow hopefuls), I love you guys!! I will continue to support all of you, and I am grateful sa lahat nang naging memories and lessons na natutunan ko po from all of you. Good luck guys! Above all, Thank you, Father God for your avalanche of blessings!”

Aside from de Leon, Nisha Bedana also ended her “Idol Philippines” journey on Sunday after failing to get enough votes from the judges and viewers to make it to Top 8.

Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, Ryssi Avila, and Trisha Gomez are moving forward to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

