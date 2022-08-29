Screenshot from Idol Philippines YouTube channel.

MANILA — Despite getting the chop, Nisha Bedaña is still grateful for her "Idol Philippines" season 2 journey.

"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta sa akin. Hindi n'yo po alam kung gaano ako ka-grateful sa lahat ng mga nagmamahal at lumalaban para sa akin, pero eto po 'yung aking kapalaran at hindi pa po dito magtatapos 'yung journey at pagsha-share ko ng talento ko sa inyong lahat," Bedaña said in a Facebook post.

"Im super happy kasi nakita ko po kung gaano po ako napamahal sa inyong lahat but still, i-support po natin ang Top 8 hopefuls sa next na laban nila, and also kaming Top 12," she added.

Bedaña thanked her fans for supporting her and promised that this won't be the end of her music career.

"May purpose po si Lord kung bakit po nangyayari sakin ito and naniniwala po ako sa right timing na ibibigay N'ya sa akin at sana kasama ko pa rin po kayong lahat sa pag-abot ng aking pangarap," she said.

"This is my last competition but this is not my last performance na makikita n'yo po sa akin. Patuloy pa rin po akong kakatok sa inyong mga puso gamit ang aking talento at 'di po ako titigil na mapasaya kayo."

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda earlier said the judges of “Idol Philippines” were devastated over the departure of Bedaña and Misha de Leon.

De Leon and Bedaña were the latest contestants to end their journey on the second season of the show, where Miranda along with Regine Velasquez, Moira dela Torre, and Gary Valenciano are judges.

“I don’t know kung pwede kong sabihin ‘to pero we are devastated. We are devastated pero we can only do so much as judges pero iba pa rin talaga ‘yung voting. Wala akong masabi,” Miranda said after the announcement of results.

“Sana na lang baunin niyo lahat ng natutunan niyo rito mas lalo na ‘yung friendship, priceless ‘yan,” he added.

In the Sunday episode, De Leon and Bedaña’s combined judges and audience scores were not enough to make it to the Top 8. Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, Ryssi Avila, and Trisha Gomez are moving forward to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

