Photos from Idol Philippines' YouTube channel

MANILA — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda said Sunday that the judges of “Idol Philippines” were devastated over the departure of two hopefuls on the show.

Misha De Leon and Nisha Bedaña were the latest contestants to end their journey on the second season of the show, where Miranda along with Regine Velasquez, Moira dela Torre, and Gary Valenciano are judges.

“I don’t know kung pwede kong sabihin ‘to pero we are devastated. We are devastated pero we can only do so much as judges pero iba pa rin talaga ‘yung voting. Wala akong masabi,” Miranda said after the announcement of results.

“Sana na lang baunin niyo lahat ng natutunan niyo rito mas lalo na ‘yung friendship, priceless ‘yan,” he added.

In the Sunday episode, De Leon and Bedaña’s combined judges and audience scores were not enough to make it to the Top 8.

Ann Raniel, Bryan Chong, Delly Cuales, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, Ryssi Avila, and Trisha Gomez are moving forward to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.