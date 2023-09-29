MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Misha de Leon has given new life to an OPM classic for the soundtrack of Star Cinema's 'A Very Good Girl,' starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon.

De Leon's version of "Dito Ba," which was originally performed by Kuh Ledesma, is now available on various music streaming platforms while its lyrics video can be viewed on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

“A Very Good Girl," which had its premiere night on Tuesday, is now showing in over 250 Philippine theaters.

Just last month, de Leon released her single "Haging" which is a follow-up to her debut record "Damdamin."

Despite getting eliminated in "Idol Philippines" last year, de Leon vowed to continue singing and pursue her dreams.

According to the young singer, "Idol Philippines" changed her as a person, and that she will always cherish all of her memories made on the show.

