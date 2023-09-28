'A Very Good Girl' earns over P10M on first day

MANILA -- "A Very Good Girl," starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, earned over P10 million on its first day, Star Cinema said in a social media post on Thursday.

“A Very Good Girl," which had its premiere night on Tuesday, is now showing in over 250 Philippine theaters.

"A very good movie indeed! Thank you Pilipinas for making #AVeryGoodGirl the biggest Filipino movie of 2023 with over 32,000 tickets sold! Ramdam namin kayo!" the caption read.

"A Very Good Girl" will also be screened in international cinemas next month.

It will be shown in US cinemas starting October 6, while its Hollywood premiere is set on October 4 at the Silver Screen at the Pacific Design Theater in West Hollywood.

Aside from the US, the movie will also be shown in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Guam and Saipan, as well as Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Nigeria.

The movie also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.



