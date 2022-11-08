Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will be touring different cities and even countries to promote their upcoming movie "An Inconvenient Love."

In Star Magic's Inside News on Monday, the two said they consider it a blessing to usher Star Cinema's return to the moviehouses since the pandemic.



"Isang malaking karangalan, sobrang grateful kai, sobrang blessed kasi po binigyan kami ng opportunity na ito to be the first theatrical movie since the pandemic, Star Cinema's comeback this November 23," Pangilinan said.

"We are very grateful that we were given this opportunity after ilang din years, first movie ng Star Cinema. I mean it's really such an honor, so thank you so much. Abangan niyo 'yan kasi nga we're on our tour and I hope we will see you guys there," Mariano added.

In the interview, the love team partners also shared their reactions to overwhelming response of their fans to the trailer of their upcoming film.

"Siyempre sobrang na-appreciate namin lahat 'yon. The trailer is a big deal to us and kami rin first time namin napanood yung trailer ever and medyo naging emotional talaga siya (si Belle)," Pangilinan said.

"Nakakatuwa and I think it was really an emotional experience for all of us," Mariano said.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film sees Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of the movie are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

