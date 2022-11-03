The popular love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano held a fan meeting in Las Vegas.

Photos from their meet-and-greet event to promote their upcoming film "An Inconvenient Love" were shared by Star Cinema on its social media accounts on Thursday morning.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” is the second film of DonBelle after they worked on "Love Is Color Blind” last year.

Mariano and Pangilinan are in the United States with other Kapamilya artists for "ASAP Natin 'To Las Vegas" scheduled this Saturday, November 5.

