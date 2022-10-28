Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel



MANILA – Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano could not help but get teary-eyed as she watched the full trailer of her upcoming film with Donny Pangilinan, “An Inconvenient Love.”

During the media launch of their second film as a love team, Mariano finally saw the official trailer for the first time along with Pangilinan and other cast members.

“Naalala ko lahat nung pinagdaanan namin sa shoot, everything. Guys, we have a movie and I’m so proud of us. Love you, guys,” she said while wiping her tears on Friday.

Mariano said it was tears of joy, knowing that the full-length trailer was good.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Pangilinan, who was seated beside Mariano at the Dolphy Theater, was also seen shouting and clapping his hands after the official release of the trailer.

“Ito talaga 'yung first na napanood namin 'yan. As in, promise. 'Yung mga scenes nga, hindi namin napanood e. Masasabi ko lang, congratulations team. Sobrang excited ako. Direk, I love you so much,” the actor said.

Even director Petersen Vargas could not contain his emotions, realizing that his dream to create a movie for Star Cinema finally came true.

“Emotional din ako. This was my dream to make a Star Cinema movie. So when I watched it, wow, dream come true. Right now. Right here,’” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pangilinan and Mariano, popularly known as DonBelle, will banner the “An Inconvenient Love,” which is the first Star Cinema film that will have a theatrical release since the pandemic hit the country.

Following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and first movie “Love Is Color Blind” that catapulted them to as the new gen phenomenal love team of the industry, DonBelle admitted feeling pressured about their newest project.

However, both agreed that they instead focused on producing a quality film which their fans and other audience deserve.

“The pressure is always there naman. But what is important is that we give our best and we put our hearts to what we do so that we give our supporters what they deserve,” Mariano explained.

Pangilinan added that they try to worry less about the expectations of the public, stressing that they are just giving their best in whatever they do.

“Saka na namin iisipin kung ano 'yung mga dapat i-meet. Basta ito, ang alam ko, we gave our best. We will continue to do that. If we are able to put a smile on their faces, have them enjoy the material then all of it will be worth it,” he continued.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“An Inconvenient Love” is set to be released in cinemas on November 23.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” sees Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of the movie are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

RELATED VIDEOS:



Watch more News on iWantTFC